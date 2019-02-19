|
Kenneth C. Roos
Kenneth C. Roos, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Born in Hacklebernie, he was a son of the late Michael R. Roos Sr. and Florence (Snyder) Roos.
He graduated from the former Mauch Chunk Catholic High School, and, upon his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are a sister, Margaret (Roos) Acker of Allentown; a brother, Edward Roos of Lehighton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by three brothers, George, Michael Jr. and Evan; and two sisters, Mary Lieberman and Catherine Schuster.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment with military honors, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Feb. 19, 2019