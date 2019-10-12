|
Kenneth C. Smale
Kenneth C. Smale, 88, of Summit Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hometown. He was the husband of the late Martha (Minnich) Smale, who passed away on Nov. 26, 2001.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late William and Mae (Mexisell) Smale.
Kenneth retired from the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. and last worked and retired from the 443 Beacon Restaurant in Lehighton, where he was a night watchman. He was a member of the Lehighton Baptist Church.
Surviving are sons, Donald Smale and his wife, Catherine, of Summit Hill, and Lee Walck and his fiancé, Lisa Gombert, of Summit Hill; daughter, Tammy Derr and her husband, Jodi, of Summit Hill; brothers, Clarence Smale of Lehighton, Harvey Smale of Hometown, Herman Smale of Palmerton and Earl Smale of Jim Thorpe; sister, Doris Serfass of Yardley; sister-in-law, Edna Smale of Lehighton; eight grandchildren and 13 great -grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Barry Walck; brother, Roy Smale and sister, Mildred Christman.
Services: Memorial Service on Thursday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Lehighton Cemetery, Lehighton. Calling hours are on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 12, 2019