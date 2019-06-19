Kenneth C. Volkert

Kenneth Carl Volkert passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Cape Coral, FL. He was the husband of the late Hilda Volkert. They were married for 60 years until her passing in April.

Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Charles and Mayme (Gomery) Volkert.

After serving in the Navy, he moved to Philadelphia where he ran a business until he retired and moved back to Lehighton.

Surviving are a daughter, Jody Kingsley (Kelly) of Cape Coral; a granddaughter, Michelle Miller (Marc) of Lehighton; a grandson, Dennis Hicks of Philadelphia; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mayme Newton and Fay Thomas, both of Lehighton.

He was also predeceased by a grandson, Richard K. Hicks; five brothers, Russell, Willard, Charles Jr., Richard and Luther; and three sisters, Lenore Young, Miriam Giovenco and Marie Balliet.

