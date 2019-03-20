Home

Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ben Salem UCC
1965 Church Hill Rd
Lehighton, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ben Salem UCC
1965 Church Hill Rd,
Lehighton, PA
Kenneth Graver Obituary
Kenneth H. Graver
Kenneth H. Graver, 82, of Walnutport, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home. He was the husband of LaRue (Kleintop) Graver. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last June.
Born on Aug. 22, 1936, in East Weiss-
port, he was a son of the late Charles E. Graver and Pansy (Cardinal) Dana.
Kenneth was employed by Northern Lehigh School District, working in the maintenance department. Prior to that he worked for the former Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member of Bensalem UCC, Andreas.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Keith B. Graver of Mass., and Kevin M. Graver, and wife, Nicole, of Walnutport.
He was predeceased by siblings David Dana, Pansy Steigerwalt, Charles, James and Robert Graver.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bensalem UCC, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019
