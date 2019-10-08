|
|
Kenneth H. Brobst
Kenneth Howard "Kenny" Brobst, 68, of Church Street, Locust Valley, Barnesville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.
He worked for Beth-lehem Mines and was a self-employed contractor.
Born on Wednesday, April 11, 1951, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Howard and Emily Irene (Hess) Brobst.
He was a 1969 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, where he played varsity football and sang in the Glee Club Choir.
He delivered milk to the front doors of many homes in Tamaqua and enjoyed hunting rabbit, pheasants and deer with his father before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served honorably in country during the Vietnam War.
He liked to tinker around his farm and help his neighbors farm their land.
The deceased was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Tamaqua.
An avid outdoorsman, he belonged to the American Legion Post 973, Quakake, Moss Glenn Hunting & Fish Club, Bears Head Sportsman Association, West Penn Rod & Gun Club and the Little Schuylkill Conservation Club.
Surviving are a son, Caine M. of Tuscarora; a daughter, Cassandra M., and her companion Chad Deiter of New Ringgold; a sister, Lois, wife of Charles Fulmer of Tamaqua; a grandson, Logan Deiter, who called Kenny "Happy Pappy;" a nephew, Charles Joseph Fulmer; and many friends and extended family.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Philip Saba officiating. Interment with military honors, German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-2 p.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252 or the Quakake American Legion Post 973, 51 Elmer St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2019