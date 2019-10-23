|
Kenneth H.
Coleman
Kenneth H. Coleman, age 102 years young, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife of 38 years, Ruth D. (Powis) Coleman, by his side.
Kenneth was born and raised on Lombard Street in Tamaqua and then lived in the West Lawn suburb of Reading, before retiring to Valrico, Florida, in 1991 where he has since resided.
Born Aug. 29, 1917, Kenneth was a son of the late Harry and Irene (Singley) Coleman.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ellen (Higgs) Coleman in 1980, whom he met and married in England during World War II; brother, Clyde Coleman; and sisters, Fern Dresher, Dorothy Whitmeyer and Blanche Kreiger, also predeceased Kenneth.
Kenneth graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1935 and served honorably with the U.S. Army in the European theater in World War II, rising to the rank of sergeant.
Immediately upon returning to civilian life, Kenneth worked as a machinist for 35 years at Textile Machine Works (Rockwell Industries) until he retired in 1981.
He was an avid Penn State football fan. Kenneth spent time gardening and was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Florida. While living in Pennsylvania, Kenneth was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church and in Florida attended New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon, Florida.
Kenneth is survived by daughters, Elaine Deamer and Karen Dreibelbis, and husbands George and John, of Benson and Gastonia, North Carolina, respectively. Kenneth is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Service: A Celebration of Kenneth's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. The Rev. Terry Cooney to officiate.
Interment, with military honors, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2019