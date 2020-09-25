Kenneth James Huber

Kenneth James Huber passed away at his home in Palmerton, Sept. 19, 2020,

Born July 23, 1951, a son of the late Mary Louise (McConnell) Huber, Kenneth Shuck and Thomas J. Huber.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He was a 1969 graduate of Marian Catholic High School.

He was employed most recently at J&J Limousine. He had worked 32 years as a general manager of Silverline Trucking in Wind Gap and he also owned the Fireline Hotel in Pal-merton.

He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Jim Thorpe Sportsman's Club and several other organizations.

Kenny was a former member of Gene Dougherty's Forest Fire Crew, known as Dougherty's Black Sheep. They traveled to the western United States in the late '60s and '70s to battle fires. They were the very first Pennsylvania crew to ever respond.

He is survived by Jane Hower, with whom he resided; Kyle Hower and family of Bethlehem; a sister, Eileen Cossman and husband William (Rocky) of Mertztown; a brother, Thomas Huber of Jim Thorpe; a niece and a nephew.

Services: Celebration of Life to be announced along with memorial donation information in Kenny's name at the convenience of the family. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.





