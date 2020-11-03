Kenneth Karlavage
Kenneth Karlavage, 61, of Delano, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, at his residence.
Ken was born in Trenton, on July 19, 1959, a son of the late Eleanor (Reilly) and Edward Kar-lavage Sr.
Ken was a graduate of Mah-anoy Area class of 1977.
He was a member of St. Richards Church Barnesville.
Ken was chairman of the Delano Towship supervisors for seven years, chairman of the Schuylkill County land bank, secretary-treasurer of the executive board of Schuylkill County township supervisors, vice president of the Schuylkill County organization of governments, member of the emergency management team of Schuylkill County.
Ken was the Republican committee man for Delano Township.
Ken was an avid car buff. His 1932 Chevy Confederate was his passion.
Ken was employed by ACME Markets for 30 years working in various stores in the area until moving to the corporate office in Malvern. Ken was also employed by KME after his retirement from ACME.
He was the husband of Kelly (Eichman) Karlavage, to whom he was married to for 35 years and was together with for 42 years.
Ken is also survived by a son, Kyle, of Delano; and by a sister, Eileen Karlavage, of Trenton; a niece Michele, who was like a sister, of Trenton, Chad Karlavage and Terry Karlavage, both of Shenandoah.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Edward Karlavage Jr.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, with Rev. Eric Tolentino and Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call Saturday 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City.
Burial will be held at Sky-View Memorial, Park, Hometown, at the convenience of the family. Family prefers donations be made to the Delano Township Recreation Committee in care of Kelly Karlavage for benches to be purchased for the Delano Basketball court, which was Ken's latest pet project.
