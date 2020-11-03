1/1
Kenneth Karlavage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Karlavage
Kenneth Karlavage, 61, of Delano, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, at his residence.
Ken was born in Trenton, on July 19, 1959, a son of the late Eleanor (Reilly) and Edward Kar-lavage Sr.
Ken was a graduate of Mah-anoy Area class of 1977.
He was a member of St. Richards Church Barnesville.
Ken was chairman of the Delano Towship supervisors for seven years, chairman of the Schuylkill County land bank, secretary-treasurer of the executive board of Schuylkill County township supervisors, vice president of the Schuylkill County organization of governments, member of the emergency management team of Schuylkill County.
Ken was the Republican committee man for Delano Township.
Ken was an avid car buff. His 1932 Chevy Confederate was his passion.
Ken was employed by ACME Markets for 30 years working in various stores in the area until moving to the corporate office in Malvern. Ken was also employed by KME after his retirement from ACME.
He was the husband of Kelly (Eichman) Karlavage, to whom he was married to for 35 years and was together with for 42 years.
Ken is also survived by a son, Kyle, of Delano; and by a sister, Eileen Karlavage, of Trenton; a niece Michele, who was like a sister, of Trenton, Chad Karlavage and Terry Karlavage, both of Shenandoah.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Edward Karlavage Jr.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, with Rev. Eric Tolentino and Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call Saturday 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City.
Burial will be held at Sky-View Memorial, Park, Hometown, at the convenience of the family. Family prefers donations be made to the Delano Township Recreation Committee in care of Kelly Karlavage for benches to be purchased for the Delano Basketball court, which was Ken's latest pet project.
Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view Video Tribute and send sympathy cards.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Shenandoah
318 East Center Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570.462.0035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Shenandoah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved