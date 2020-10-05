1/
Kenneth L. Franz
Kenneth L. Franz
Kenneth L. "Ken" Franz, 58, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born in Somerville, N.J., he was a son of the late Kenneth and Marion Franz.
A 1980 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, he was the former owner of K/M Beverages, Hometown. He was also well-known at the Hometown Farmers Market, where he had a stand for many years called Ken's Kards. He later had a stand called Ken's Kandy at Renninger's Market, Orwigsburg.
An exceptional baseball player in his youth, Ken, after high school, participated in many of the local softball leagues, where he played on a number of championship teams. After his playing days, he coached at some local high schools until his illness prevented him from coaching.
He was the proud father of two children, a son, Joseph and a daughter, Alexis. Also surviving are two sisters, Debbie, wife of Dennis Tamagini of Tamaqua, and Diana, wife of Bruce Snyder of Andreas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ken will be sadly missed by his many friends.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.


Published in Times News on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
