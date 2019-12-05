|
Kenneth L. Steigerwalt
Kenneth L. Steigerwalt, 77 of West Penn Township, Clamtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem after a brief illness.
Born Thursday, July 23, 1942, he was a son of the late Herman and Rachel (Arner) Steigerwalt.
Surviving is a brother, Rene Steigerwalt, and his wife, Rita of Charlotte, NC; nieces and nephew, Eric, Laura and Julie; great-nieces and nephew, Mae, Beatrice, Kyle, Clare, Ellen and Maya.
Kenneth was predeceased by his brother, Robert M. Steigerwalt.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Kenneth earned his bachelor's degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology in electrical engineering. He retired from Bell Labs of Whippany, New Jersey.
Kenneth cared for the family farm and enjoyed walks on the property. He was a member of Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Russell Campbell to officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Zion Stone Church Cemetery, New Ringgold.
Memorials in his name to: Zion Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold PA 17960
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
