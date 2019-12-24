|
Kenneth P. Kuhn
Kenneth P. Kuhn, 82, of West Fifth Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Elli P. (Lindel) Kuhn. They were married for 61 years.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served as a staff sergeant for 20 years before retiring. After his military career, he worked at the former Four Seasons Sporting Goods, Jim Thorpe.
He was also an officer for the Jim Thorpe Police Department and a guard for 13 years at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Ursil (Lawton) Kuhn.
He was a 1955 graduate of the former Mauch Chunk High School.
Kuhn was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Jim Thorpe, the Mauch Chunk Rod & Gun Club and the Beltzville Flying Machine Society.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Christine Kuhn and Cindy Kuhn, both of Jim Thorpe; a son, Dr. Kenneth D. Kuhn and his wife, America, of Colorado Springs, CO; and four grandchildren, Kelsey, Elli, Jacob and Carmen.
Services: All services are private. Arrangements by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Times News on Dec. 24, 2019