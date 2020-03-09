|
Kenneth R.
Fegley Sr.
Kenneth R. Fegley Sr., 77, of Mahoning Valley, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, at his residence. He was the constant companion of Donna L. Graver.
Born in Palmerton, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Richard and Lois (Krebs) Fegley.
He served our country as a radioman with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement he was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier and previously was employed by the Mahoning Township Police Department as a patrolman.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, and held life memberships with the Lehighton Orioles Nest 183, Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, Fairview Hose Co. #2, The Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 and its Vietnam Last Man's Club, Lehighton VFW Post 256, the Lehighton AMVETS Post 106, the Packerton Old Timers (POT) Club, Mahoning Valley Fire Co., and held memberships with the Lehighton Area United Veterans Organization, the Andreas Sporting Club, and the Western Pocono Sportsman's Association.
Surviving, in addition to his companion, are a son, Kenneth R. Fegley Jr., and his wife Tracy, of Nesquehoning; a daughter, Karen M. Fegley, and her companion, Travis Aardsma, of Pine, Colorado; a sister, Marie Kemmerle of Jim Thorpe; two grandchildren, Amanda and Evan Fegley of Nesquehoning; and a niece, Donna Kruslicky.
He was predeceased by a nephew James Kemmerle.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Nancy L. Moore officiating. Call 9-11 a.m. Military interment following the services in the Lehighton Cemetery under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St. Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 9, 2020