Kenneth W. Altemose

Kenneth W. "Kenny" Altemose, 84, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Estella R. "Dellie" (Krechel) Altemose. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in November.

Born in Kresgeville, he was the son of the late Clyde Altemose and the late Edna (Starner) Altemose.

Kenny served in the National Guard for several years.

He worked for Ronson & Trumatic for many years. He then worked for Mack Trucks in Allentown and Macungie, and retired after 26 years there in 1990.

He loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed planting and maintaining his big garden. He loved his family, and was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian K. Altemose, and his wife Maria Isabel, of Effort; a daughter, Teresa Peechatka, and her husband Randy, of Tannersville; a brother, Clyde Altemose of Saylorsburg; a sister, Nancy Green of Gilbert; three grandchildren, Julie Busuego, and her husband, Al, Laura Zaun, and her husband, Doug, and Stephanie Werkheiser, and her husband, Ken; five great-

grandchildren, Logan, Blake, Kara, Tyler and Kilian.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Johnson; a brother, Donald Altemose; and a grandson, Aaron Peechatka.

Service: A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Effort United Methodist Church in Effort. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robin Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of St. Luke's - Home Health Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.kresgefuneral

home.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary