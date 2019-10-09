|
|
Kerry M. Green
Kerry "Mitch" M. Green, 57, of Mountain View Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died early Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Tami L. (Huns-berger) Green, who passed in 2012.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Alton L. and Phyllis (Koch) Green.
Mitch was owner/
operator/mechanic of M&T Repair, Lehigh Township, before starting his company in Waln-utport.
Survivors: sisters, Kim L. Benner of Palmerton, and Sherry L., wife of Karl Jacobs, of Florida; brothers, Darryl S., and wife Mary, and Michael R., and wife Jyneal, all of Walnutport, Tracey L. of Beersville; companion, Vicki V. Haines of Walnutport; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; faithful German shepherd, Razor.
He was predeceased by an infant brother, Drew K. Green.
Services: 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 3-5 p.m. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 961 Marcon Blvd., Suite 452, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019