Kevin C. Cramer
Kevin C. Cramer, 58, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in his home. He was a son of Lynn Cramer and Donna (Smith) Stumbaugh of Easton. He was the longtime companion of Barbara Flaherty.
Kevin was a self-employed spackler and drywall installer for many years, until his retirement in 2007.
Survivors: Mother and father; daughters, Tracy Lebo of Easton, Fallyn, wife of David Earp, of DE, Heather, wife of Jason Merkley, of Tamaqua, and Amber Miller of Neffs; sister, Brenda, wife of Wayne Davis, of Easton; brother, Trevor Storm of Easton; 13 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Marlatt.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: American Liver Foundation, 1528 Walnut St., Suite 1603, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020