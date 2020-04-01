Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Burbage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin J. Burbage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin J. Burbage Obituary
Kevin J. Burbage
Kevin J. Burbage, 57, of Ashfield, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Tracy L. (Sabercool) Burbage. They were married for 17 years on June 28, 2019.
He was currently employed in the printing industry.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on Tuesday, Jan. 22,1963, he was a son of the late Richard and Patricia (Stilwell) Burbage.
Kevin was a family-oriented person and enjoyed crabbing in Maryland.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Jordan Burbage in Delaware and Tanya, wife of David Freundt of Lehighton; three sons, Bradley Burbage in Delaware and Kyle Burbage and Jeff Kreitz, both of Ashfield; two brothers, Richard Burbage, and his wife, Robin, of Telford, and Brian Burbage, and his wife, Laura, in Delaware; two grandchildren, Dawson and Taelyn Freundt; five nieces and a nephew.
Service: Celebration of life memorial service will be announced in the future. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -