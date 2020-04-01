|
|
Kevin J. Burbage
Kevin J. Burbage, 57, of Ashfield, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Tracy L. (Sabercool) Burbage. They were married for 17 years on June 28, 2019.
He was currently employed in the printing industry.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on Tuesday, Jan. 22,1963, he was a son of the late Richard and Patricia (Stilwell) Burbage.
Kevin was a family-oriented person and enjoyed crabbing in Maryland.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Jordan Burbage in Delaware and Tanya, wife of David Freundt of Lehighton; three sons, Bradley Burbage in Delaware and Kyle Burbage and Jeff Kreitz, both of Ashfield; two brothers, Richard Burbage, and his wife, Robin, of Telford, and Brian Burbage, and his wife, Laura, in Delaware; two grandchildren, Dawson and Taelyn Freundt; five nieces and a nephew.
Service: Celebration of life memorial service will be announced in the future. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condol-ences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 1, 2020