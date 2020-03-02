Home

David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
Kevin John Doll Obituary
Kevin John Doll
Kevin John Doll, 40, of Jim Thorpe, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in his home. Kevin was the fiancé of Kelsey Kit McElvar and was the youngest of four children born to the late Joseph and Alice Doll, also of Jim Thorpe.
In his 40 short years, Kevin lived a full life and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, love and loyalty to his family and friends, and a passion for the great outdoors including fishing, baseball and fighting crime.
He graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School in Jim Thorpe, Jim Thorpe High School, and DeSales University in Center Valley, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.
Kevin loved his career as a probation officer for the Carbon County Adult Probation and Parole Office and enjoyed being an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club, Jim Thorpe.
Kevin cherished spending time with his fiancé, Kit, their dog, Winnie, and their families.
Surviving siblings include sisters, Katherine Doll of Jim Thorpe, and Debra Convery, and her husband, Thomas, of Doylestown; and brother, Joseph Doll, and his wife, Pamela, of Grasonville, MD. Kevin was also a favorite uncle to nieces Hailey Doll and Quinn Nace, and nephews Ian and Kevin Convery.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Kevin's life will be held Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe. Calling hours Wednesday, March 4, in the church from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow Mass in the parish cemetery, just follow the Bat-Signal. Memorial contributions can be made in Kevin's name to the Mauch Chunk Lake Park, 625 Lentz Trail, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Kevin also wanted to note that he is not saying he is Batman, but no one ever saw him and Batman in the same room together. Kevin had the greatest super power of all: he never gave up.
The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe, has been entrusted with the care of Kevin's final wishes. Online condolences at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2020
