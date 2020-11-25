1/1
Kim E. Faust
1955 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, mam-mam, Kim E. Faust, of Lombard Street Tamaqua, who passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, after a five week sudden illness at 64 years of age.
Born Sunday, Dec. 25, 1955, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Edward and Marian J. (Ohl) Kle-ckner.
She was also prede-ceased by her son, Daniel E. Faust, on May 21, 2000.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Daniel D. Faust; daughters, Sara L. Kunkel, and her husband Mike, of Tamaqua, and Megan M. Moyer, wife of Danny, of Andreas; brothers, Franklin B. Kleckner, and his wife Mary, of Penn Forest, and Timothy E. Kleckner, and his wife Sandy, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Kendra, Layla, Colby and Chase; many nieces and nephews.
A 1974 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Kim had worked at the Bungalow Pool for a number of summers, and most recently was employed as a cafeteria aide for the Tamaqua Area School District, last working in the middle school.
Kim taught swim lessons for the Tamaqua Y.M.C.A. and loved being at the pool. Kim was a member of St. Peter's Church of Mantzville. Kim was a devoted mam-mam and relished time spent with family.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, at 7 p.m. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to time of service. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Memorials in Kim's name to: Tamaqua Area High School Athletic Department Swim Team Boosters. 138 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
To offer online condolences or share a fond memory of Kim, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Connie L Reigel
