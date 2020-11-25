Kim E. Faust
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, mam-mam, Kim E. Faust, of Lombard Street Tamaqua, who passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, after a five week sudden illness at 64 years of age.
Born Sunday, Dec. 25, 1955, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Edward and Marian J. (Ohl) Kle-ckner.
She was also prede-ceased by her son, Daniel E. Faust, on May 21, 2000.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Daniel D. Faust; daughters, Sara L. Kunkel, and her husband Mike, of Tamaqua, and Megan M. Moyer, wife of Danny, of Andreas; brothers, Franklin B. Kleckner, and his wife Mary, of Penn Forest, and Timothy E. Kleckner, and his wife Sandy, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Kendra, Layla, Colby and Chase; many nieces and nephews.
A 1974 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Kim had worked at the Bungalow Pool for a number of summers, and most recently was employed as a cafeteria aide for the Tamaqua Area School District, last working in the middle school.
Kim taught swim lessons for the Tamaqua Y.M.C.A. and loved being at the pool. Kim was a member of St. Peter's Church of Mantzville. Kim was a devoted mam-mam and relished time spent with family.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, at 7 p.m. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to time of service. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Memorials in Kim's name to: Tamaqua Area High School Athletic Department Swim Team Boosters. 138 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
