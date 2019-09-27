|
|
Kim Marie Berghold
Kim Marie Berghold, 55, Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the wife of David E. Strohl.
Born in All-entown, she was a daugh-ter of Alfred Berg-hold of Allentown, and Joanne (Netwall), wife of Robert Seidel of Bethlehem.
She was a waitress for Wert's Café, Allentown. Previously, she worked in the same capacity at the former Village Inn, Allentown.
Kim was a 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and homemaker, who loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a daughter Melinda wife of Gary Conklin of Parryville; a son, David E. Strohl II of Palmerton; two grandchildren; a sister, Angie Wyandt of Panama City, FL; a brother Alfred, and his wife, Anita, of Albuquerque, NM; three nieces, two aunts, an uncle and cousins.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Contributions in her name may be made to the UPMC Organ Transplant Program, 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences can be offered at www.schis-lerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 27, 2019