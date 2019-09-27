Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Berghold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Marie Berghold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Marie Berghold Obituary
Kim Marie Berghold
Kim Marie Berghold, 55, Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the wife of David E. Strohl.
Born in All-entown, she was a daugh-ter of Alfred Berg-hold of Allentown, and Joanne (Netwall), wife of Robert Seidel of Bethlehem.
She was a waitress for Wert's Café, Allentown. Previously, she worked in the same capacity at the former Village Inn, Allentown.
Kim was a 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and homemaker, who loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a daughter Melinda wife of Gary Conklin of Parryville; a son, David E. Strohl II of Palmerton; two grandchildren; a sister, Angie Wyandt of Panama City, FL; a brother Alfred, and his wife, Anita, of Albuquerque, NM; three nieces, two aunts, an uncle and cousins.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Contributions in her name may be made to the UPMC Organ Transplant Program, 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences can be offered at www.schis-lerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now