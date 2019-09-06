|
Kimberly A. Stewart
Kimberly A. (Glasser) Stewart, 51, of Bushkill, Lehman Township, Pike County, died suddenly Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pocono Medical Center, East Stroudsburg.
Born in Dover, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald Glasser Sr. and Mrs. Lois (Mahnken) Glasser of Pal-merton.
Kim-berly was a loving daugh-ter, sister, mother, grand-mother and homemaker.
Surviving are daughters, Krystle A. Anderson of Weissport, and Jessica M. Anderson of Easton; son, Russell B. Stewart II, of Great Meadows, N.J.; five granddaughters; brothers, Michael, and wife Stephanie, of Oxford, Pa.; Donald Jr., and wife Jenny, of Hewitt, N.J., Brian of Kenvil, N.J., and Stephen, and wife Jennifer, of Wantage, N.J.; companion, Patrick Clarke, with whom she resided.
She was predeceased by brother, Mark Glasser, who passed in 2017.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave. Palmerton. Call, 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: none.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019