Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Stewart Obituary
Kimberly A. Stewart
Kimberly A. (Glasser) Stewart, 51, of Bushkill, Lehman Township, Pike County, died suddenly Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pocono Medical Center, East Stroudsburg.
Born in Dover, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Donald Glasser Sr. and Mrs. Lois (Mahnken) Glasser of Pal-merton.
Kim-berly was a loving daugh-ter, sister, mother, grand-mother and homemaker.
Surviving are daughters, Krystle A. Anderson of Weissport, and Jessica M. Anderson of Easton; son, Russell B. Stewart II, of Great Meadows, N.J.; five granddaughters; brothers, Michael, and wife Stephanie, of Oxford, Pa.; Donald Jr., and wife Jenny, of Hewitt, N.J., Brian of Kenvil, N.J., and Stephen, and wife Jennifer, of Wantage, N.J.; companion, Patrick Clarke, with whom she resided.
She was predeceased by brother, Mark Glasser, who passed in 2017.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave. Palmerton. Call, 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: none.
Published in Times News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now