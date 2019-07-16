Kimberly A.

Walker Arendt

Kimberly A. Walker Arendt, 32, formerly of Lehighton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence in Middletown Township, NJ.

Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Walker and Michele (Pavlik) Plocinik and her husband Richard Polcinik of Leh-ighton.

She was a graduate of Palm-

erton High School and went on to receive a medical assistant certificate from Lincoln Technical Institute.

Kimberly worked in food service and was of the Catholic faith. She loved music.

Surviving, along with her mother and stepfather; are a daughter, Marley Arendt, and son, Salvatore Pane, both of Middletown Township; sister, Elissa Plocinik of South Carolina; paternal grandmother, Bernice Walker of Summit Hill; grandmother, Bernadine Plocinik of South Carolina; uncle, William Walker of Summit Hill; fiancé, Anthony Pane of Middletown Township.

Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kimberly's memory, may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania, 919 Walnut St., No. 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on July 16, 2019