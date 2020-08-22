1/1
Kimberly Whiteman
Kimberly Whiteman, formerly of Philadelphia and Coaldale, died unexpectedly Thursday in her home in Winston Salem, NC. She was 59.
Kim was the daughter of Walter White-man of Winston Salem and the late Natalie (Parfitt) Whiteman, who died in 2004.
A graduate of R.J. Reynolds Senior High School, she majored in Spanish Education at North Carolina State University.
She was a teacher in the public school system in Winston Salem until retiring several years ago. Fluent in Spanish, she began tutoring students at the the North Carolina State University School of the Arts.
Surviving with her father are two sisters, Lisa, and her husband David Gibson of Cary, NC, and Melanie and her husband Joseph Duran of Folsom, CA; and her uncle and godfather, Bob Parfitt of the White Bear section of Summit Hill.
Services will be held Monday in North Carolina.


Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2020.
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Walt, So very sorry to hear of the passing of your daughter Kim, I remember her when she was visiting and staying in Coaldale, a beautiful young lady, may she Rest In Peace,Our sincer condolences, Thom & Bettyann Terry
Thom Terry
Friend
