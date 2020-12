Kira L. DorwardKira L. Dorward, 22, of Levans Road, North Whitehall Township, and Lehighton, died suddenly early Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, in Lehigh-ton.Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Richard L. Dor-ward, and his wife Paula S. (Ream) of Danielsville, and Carla A. (Keiser) Dorward, and her fiance Richard Martincavage.Kira was employed as a personal care aide by Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown.A 2016 graduate of the Lehighton High School, she enjoyed her work caring for people and sharing her humor. Kira loved spending time with her family, especially dogs.Survivors: Parents; paternal grandparents, Donald Dorward Sr. of Lehighton, Carol (Boger) Mace of Lehighton; maternal grandparents, Dennis Keiser of Lehighton, Sharon Remaley of Lehighton; maternal great-grandmother, Lois (Wotring) Remaley of Lehighton; sisters, Caila, wife of Jason Bower, of Berwick, Sarah Dorward, and companion Daniel Kiefer, of Allentown, Trisha, wife of Nolan Linaberry, of Palmerton; niece, Jayden;. nephew, Connor; aunts and uncles, Donald Dorward Jr., Norell Rehl, Frank Mace, Barbara Keiser, Cooter Keiser, all of Lehighton, Lisa Roberts of VA, Daniel Keiser of Bowmanstown; and many cousins.Services: 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call, 6-8 p.m. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.