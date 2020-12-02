1/1
Kira L. Dorward
Kira L. Dorward, 22, of Levans Road, North Whitehall Township, and Lehighton, died suddenly early Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, in Lehigh-
ton.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Richard L. Dor-ward, and his wife Paula S. (Ream) of Danielsville, and Carla A. (Keiser) Dorward, and her fiance Richard Martincavage.
Kira was employed as a personal care aide by Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown.
A 2016 graduate of the Lehighton High School, she enjoyed her work caring for people and sharing her humor. Kira loved spending time with her family, especially dogs.
Survivors: Parents; paternal grandparents, Donald Dorward Sr. of Lehighton, Carol (Boger) Mace of Lehighton; maternal grandparents, Dennis Keiser of Lehighton, Sharon Remaley of Lehighton; maternal great-grandmother, Lois (Wotring) Remaley of Lehighton; sisters, Caila, wife of Jason Bower, of Berwick, Sarah Dorward, and companion Daniel Kiefer, of Allentown, Trisha, wife of Nolan Linaberry, of Palmerton; niece, Jayden;. nephew, Connor; aunts and uncles, Donald Dorward Jr., Norell Rehl, Frank Mace, Barbara Keiser, Cooter Keiser, all of Lehighton, Lisa Roberts of VA, Daniel Keiser of Bowmanstown; and many cousins.
Services: 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call, 6-8 p.m. Private interment. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.


Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
DEC
3
Service
08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
