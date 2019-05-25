Kirby L. Jones

Kirby L. Jones, 54, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Donna M. (Smith) Jones. They would have celebrated 17 years of marriage on Aug. 17.

Born in Fountain Hill on March 1, 1965, he was a son of the late Richard T. Jones Sr. and Evelyn (Moore) Else.

He was a graduate of both Northampton High School and Vo-Tech, class of 1983. Kirby was formerly employed as a diesel mechanic for Kenan Advantage, Bethlehem.

Prior to that, he worked as a diesel mechanic for various trucking companies throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Besides being a skillful mechanic who loved tinkering with project trucks, Kirby was a talented musician and loved bluegrass music. He also enjoyed guns and target shooting.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Donna, he is survived by a son, Jesse Jones; stepson, Dale J. German Jr., and his wife, Megin; stepdaughter, Dawn Beibleheimer, and her husband, Terry Jr.; step-grandchildren, Dale III "Jay" and Evan; stepbrother, Richard T. "Ricky" Jones Jr.; sister, Yvonne Else, and her husband, Leonard; stepsister, Sally Kohnman, and her husband, Jim; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Todd L. Jones.

Services: A private celebration of Kirby's life will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. The George G. Bensing Funeral Home Inc., Village of Moorestown - Bath was honored to have handled Kirby's cremation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Kirby to his family in care of the funeral home. Published in Times News on May 25, 2019