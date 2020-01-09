|
|
Mrs. Kristen
A. Wagstaff
Mrs. Kristen A. Wagstaff, 35, of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Jonathan S. Wagstaff.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of Gregory and Tammy (Paul) Santore of Nesqueh-oning.
She was a 2002 graduate of Panther Valley High School.
She last worked at the Carbon County Correctional Facility as a corrections officer.
She was a member of Grace Community Church, Lansford. Kristen volunteered much of her time for the Jim Thorpe Athletic Association.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her two children, Novella A. Bing and James Wagstaff, both of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Jolene Berger of Lansford; her fiancé, Melvin Hamm of Jim Thorpe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service to be announced at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to the family, c/o the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill.
Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 9, 2020