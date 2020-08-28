1/
Kristi Lee Gollock
Kristi Lee Gollick
Kristi Lee (Pruiksma) Gollick, 48, of Jamestown Drive, Lehighton, Mahoning Township, died suddenly Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Douglas A. Gollick since Nov. 3, 2007.
Born in Halifax, Daytona Beach, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Diane (Smith) Pruiksma.
Kristi was employed in clerical/secretarial work by Kelly Services Company, Allentown.
She attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, Beltzville. Kristi was a 1990 graduate of the Quakertown High School.
Survivors: husband, Douglas; sister, Shari Pruiksma of Temple, Berks County; brothers, David, and wife Cindy Pruiksma, of Allentown, and Michael, and wife Maureen Pruiksma, of VA; nieces and nephews.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences:
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.


Published in Times News on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
