Kristie Sue Exner
Kristie Sue Exner, 41, of Orefield, formerly of Lehighton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in her home.
Born in Allentown, Aug 30, 1978, Kristie Sue was the daughter of Susan (Heliger) Exner of Red Hill and the late Dennis R. Exner.
Survivors: In addition to her mother; children, George C. Farmakis and Gemma C. Farmakis, both at home; brother, Jeremiah J. Exner, and his companion, Tabitha, of Jim Thorpe; six nieces and nephews.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George and Gemma Farmakis Education Fund, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box No. 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Times News on Jun. 3, 2020.