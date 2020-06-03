Kristie Sue Exner
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristie Sue Exner
Kristie Sue Exner, 41, of Orefield, formerly of Lehighton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in her home.
Born in Allentown, Aug 30, 1978, Kristie Sue was the daughter of Susan (Heliger) Exner of Red Hill and the late Dennis R. Exner.
Survivors: In addition to her mother; children, George C. Farmakis and Gemma C. Farmakis, both at home; brother, Jeremiah J. Exner, and his companion, Tabitha, of Jim Thorpe; six nieces and nephews.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George and Gemma Farmakis Education Fund, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box No. 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
June 3, 2020
Jane Summers
Friend
June 3, 2020
Gone Way To Soon Kristie! May you Rest Easy! Prayers to your Friends & Family
Ginger Outlaw
Classmate
June 2, 2020
May you RIP and live in heaven and happiness. I will treasure the memories and good times K-Sue, prayers to her family especially her kiddos.
Rob Heckman
Friend
June 2, 2020
I'm so sorry Kris. You were a beautiful person and we are lesser because of your loss. I am glad I could call you a close friend. Forever. You'll not ever be forgotten. Not by me or my kids you used to babysit. Thank you for your true friendship and may God bless you and bless your children and immediate family. Rest well baby girl. No more pain.
Gregory Covell
Friend
June 2, 2020
So very sorry that you left this Earth too soon. I will pray your children will grow up remembering you every day.
Myrna Ortiz
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
So sorry Susan just know I am here for you. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family
Lois Nunnermacker
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of such a sweet spirit. Kristie called me her favorite teacher. God hold her family tight in His arms. Susan, Jeremiah, and Kristie's beautiful children my heart breaks for you! Wish I could hug you in person! ❤ Mary Ann Sandusky
Mary Ann Sandusky
Friend
June 2, 2020
You will be missed my friend! I will forever cherish our memories. I send my condolences to the family.
De-Lana Shelton
Friend
June 2, 2020
Hey Kristi Sue, we always had arguments and then we'd laugh and a couple of times we cried together! I was so happy when you had your beautiful babies because from the first time I talked to you that's all you wanted was a family! Now your your babies angels and know that you have good family and friends that will keep them safe and keep you in their hearts! Rest in peace sweetie!
Laurie Riggleman
Friend
June 2, 2020
Fly high sweet Angel, we love and miss you so very much
Lance Fraizer
Friend
June 2, 2020
I treasure the memories of my friend! You will be missed. I pray for her family and especially her children. No more suffering, no more pain.
Chris Aslinger
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dearest Susan and Jeremiah, Bobby and I are so sorry to hear of the passing of Kristie. We have many fond memories of your family and the fellowship at Calvary Baptist Church. We loved hearing and seeing Kristie play her violin, as well as her sweet and gentle spirit she had for everyone, especially children. We will keep you all in our prayers in the days, weeks, months and years to come, Lord willing Much love to you all. Bobby and Linda Shimp
Linda Shimp
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved