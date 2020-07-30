1/1
Kristin J. Olivia Fromal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Kristin J. Olivia Fromal
Mrs. Kristin J. Olivia Fromal, 44, of Warrington, Bucks County, formerly of Palmerton, Carbon County, died early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the wife of Derek J. Fromal since Oct. 9, 1999.
She was an internet-based online counse-lor for the Pearson Education Academy of London, England. A certified guidance counselor, she was also employed by the City of Philadelphia School District and the Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School.
Previously, she worked for several law firms in the greater Philadelphia area.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Christopher D. and Susan A. (Rehrig) Olivia of Palmerton.
She was a 1993 graduate and valedictorian of Palmerton Area High School and later graduated from Duke University, N.C., obtained her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and then went on to receive her guidance certificate from Gwynedd College. Kristin was a member, cantor and Prep instructor at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Warrington.
She loved being with people, each of her family and friends have moments that were special between you and her, hold onto them.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are two sons, Aaron J. and Luke C.; her mother-in-law, Patricia I. (James) Fromal of Warrington; and aunts, uncles, a niece and cousins.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington. Call 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved