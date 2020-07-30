Mrs. Kristin J. Olivia Fromal
Mrs. Kristin J. Olivia Fromal, 44, of Warrington, Bucks County, formerly of Palmerton, Carbon County, died early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the wife of Derek J. Fromal since Oct. 9, 1999.
She was an internet-based online counse-lor for the Pearson Education Academy of London, England. A certified guidance counselor, she was also employed by the City of Philadelphia School District and the Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School.
Previously, she worked for several law firms in the greater Philadelphia area.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Christopher D. and Susan A. (Rehrig) Olivia of Palmerton.
She was a 1993 graduate and valedictorian of Palmerton Area High School and later graduated from Duke University, N.C., obtained her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and then went on to receive her guidance certificate from Gwynedd College. Kristin was a member, cantor and Prep instructor at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Warrington.
She loved being with people, each of her family and friends have moments that were special between you and her, hold onto them.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are two sons, Aaron J. and Luke C.; her mother-in-law, Patricia I. (James) Fromal of Warrington; and aunts, uncles, a niece and cousins.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington. Call 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
