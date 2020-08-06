Kyle A. Hagenbuch

Kyle A. Hagenbuch, 26, of Lehighton passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the WellSpan York Hospital in York.

Born in Lehigh-

ton, he was a beloved son of Deanna Eckley and Ronald Hagenbuch Jr. and stepfather Norm Eckley. He was of Lutheran faith.

He was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School and worked many different jobs. He lived life to the fullest, always joking and happy and would always give you the shirt off of his back. Kyle was loved by many and impacted numerous lives in a positive way.

He loved riding his Harley with his motorcycle club and was on the semi-professional football team, the Carbon County Savages, Lehighton. He was also on the Lehighton Softball League.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Aubrey Lynn Hagenbuch, companion Kailey Frable; and stepson, Brayden; sisters, Kayla Hagenbuch and Mariah Eckley; brothers, Ronnie and Jason Fronheiser; grandmother, Debbie Eckhart; nephew, Haylen and niece, Cadianne; as well as aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by grandfathers, Bobby Eckhart and Ronald Hagenbuch Sr.; and grandmother, Martha Eldridge.

Service: Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, in Franklin Heights Memorial Park, Lehighton with the Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport.





