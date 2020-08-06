1/1
Kyle A. Hagenbuch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle A. Hagenbuch
Kyle A. Hagenbuch, 26, of Lehighton passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the WellSpan York Hospital in York.
Born in Lehigh-
ton, he was a beloved son of Deanna Eckley and Ronald Hagenbuch Jr. and stepfather Norm Eckley. He was of Lutheran faith.
He was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School and worked many different jobs. He lived life to the fullest, always joking and happy and would always give you the shirt off of his back. Kyle was loved by many and impacted numerous lives in a positive way.
He loved riding his Harley with his motorcycle club and was on the semi-professional football team, the Carbon County Savages, Lehighton. He was also on the Lehighton Softball League.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Aubrey Lynn Hagenbuch, companion Kailey Frable; and stepson, Brayden; sisters, Kayla Hagenbuch and Mariah Eckley; brothers, Ronnie and Jason Fronheiser; grandmother, Debbie Eckhart; nephew, Haylen and niece, Cadianne; as well as aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by grandfathers, Bobby Eckhart and Ronald Hagenbuch Sr.; and grandmother, Martha Eldridge.
Service: Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, in Franklin Heights Memorial Park, Lehighton with the Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved