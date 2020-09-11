1/1
Kyle Zwiesdak
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle J. Zwiesdak
Kyle J. Zwiesdak, 32, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. He was the husband of Kristen (Gooch) Zwiesdak.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of John Zwiesdak of Summit Hill and Lynne (Thomas) Stawiarski and her husband Joseph of Summit Hill.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 2006.
Kyle worked for Collison Inc. in Delaware where he was a guardrail installer.
Kyle was a member of the Coaldale Fire Company, having served as a captain and was also a member Diligence Fire Company in Summit Hill. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Modern Mopars and was an avid train collector. He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving, along with his wife and parents, are a daughter, Morgan Zwiesdak; stepchildren, Elizabeth Kinsey and John Kinsey; brothers, Joseph Stawiarski and Joshua Stawiarski; paternal grandmother, Daune Zwiesdak; maternal grandfather, John Thomas; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at noon from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will follow at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Contributions, in Kyle's memory, may be made to the Coaldale Fire Company, 121 W. High St., Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
Kyle was great guy and will be missed by many. Our deepest sympathies to the family
Melissa and Greg Heisler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved