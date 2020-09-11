Kyle J. Zwiesdak
Kyle J. Zwiesdak, 32, of Summit Hill, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. He was the husband of Kristen (Gooch) Zwiesdak.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of John Zwiesdak of Summit Hill and Lynne (Thomas) Stawiarski and her husband Joseph of Summit Hill.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 2006.
Kyle worked for Collison Inc. in Delaware where he was a guardrail installer.
Kyle was a member of the Coaldale Fire Company, having served as a captain and was also a member Diligence Fire Company in Summit Hill. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Modern Mopars and was an avid train collector. He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving, along with his wife and parents, are a daughter, Morgan Zwiesdak; stepchildren, Elizabeth Kinsey and John Kinsey; brothers, Joseph Stawiarski and Joshua Stawiarski; paternal grandmother, Daune Zwiesdak; maternal grandfather, John Thomas; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at noon from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will follow at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Contributions, in Kyle's memory, may be made to the Coaldale Fire Company, 121 W. High St., Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
