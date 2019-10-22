|
Kyson R. Barrett
Kyson Robert Barrett, 3, of Lehighton, entered God's Kingdom on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Born in Allentown on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, he was a son of Regina K. Carrigan of Lehighton and Wendell Barrett Jr. of Allentown.
He enjoyed sitting and watching "Paw Patrol" on television and was very fond of holding onto his two buddies, "Elmo" and "Woody."
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters, Mikayla Dolsay and Keonna Barrett, his twin; a brother, Maleek Barrett, of Allentown; his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Mary (Rimbey) Smith and Michael Carrigan, and his wife, Pat, and his maternal great-grandmother, Leona Rimbey, all of Lehighton; his paternal grandmother, Geraldine Barrett in Texas; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Kaylee Dolsay.
Service: Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Lehighton Cemetery, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 22, 2019