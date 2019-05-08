L. Robert Moyer

L. Robert "Uggie" Moyer, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Aiken, S.C.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Laura (Clauss) Moyer.

He gradua-ted from Lehigh-ton High School in 1950 followed by Phila-delphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1954.

He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Neifert, in 1954.

After graduation, Bob served in the U.S. Army. He eventually returned to Lehighton to work at First National Pharmacy, the family business.

Bob was very involved in the community. Over the years, he was active in the Lehighton Lions Club, and he served on the board of the library for many years. He was a board member of Hazleton National Bank as well.

Bob was always active in his church, helping in various capacities, such as usher, financial committee and holy folders. After retirement, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels, delivering food weekly.

Bob's service to community and business did not go unnoticed. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow from the Lions Club International Foundation for his service to the Lions. He also was awarded Businessman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce for his work at First National Pharmacy.

Although a lot of his time was spent with the family pharmacy, Bob managed to find some time for his hobbies of hunting, fishing, golf and bowling. No one enjoyed a fun summer afternoon spent with friends and family by the pool or at Weir Lake, or a Saturday evening with his card club, more than Uggie.

Bob is survived by his children, Marianne, wife of Worth Swearingen of Aiken, and Rob of Honolulu, HI; and two grandchildren, Deborah and Will.

He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy, and their daughter, Debbie Moyer, as well as his sister, Janice Silvonek.

Service: Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church, Second and Coal streets, Lehighton. Committal will take place immediately following the service in the memorial garden at All Saints. The family will greet friends after the service at a luncheon at All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to All Saints Episcopal Church, 301 N. Second St., Lehighton, PA 18235, or the Lehighton Memorial Library, 124 North St., Lehighton, PA 18235.