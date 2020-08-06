Mrs. LaMae J. Bilheimer

Mrs. LaMae J. "Schnookie" Bilheimer, 91, formerly of Slatedale and Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Scenic View Personal Care, Palmerton. She was the loving wife of Dallas M. Bilheimer, who passed away in 1997.

Born in Slate-dale, she was a daugh-ter of the late Lewis A. and Sadie M. (German) Krause. LaMae was a homemaker and loved to take care of her family.

She formerly attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Slatedale.

Surviving are two sons, Howard, and his wife, Diane, and John, and his wife, Nancy, both in Maryland; a daughter, Karry Bilheimer, wife of Jason "Jake" Leibold of Slatington; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lee "Billy" Krause of Slatedale.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, LaJean Zangl; a son, David Bilheimer; and five siblings, LoRain Krause, Louis Krause, LaMar Krause, Wheaton Reppert and Lynwood Krause.

Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Slatedale Cemetery, 8648 Brown St., Slatington, with Chaplain Patrick McCormick officiating. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Contributions in her name may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.





