Lamar R. Fronheiser
Lamar R. Fronheiser, 49, of Lehighton, passed away Sept. 22 in Lehighton.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of Kathleen M. (Smith) and Lamar A. Fronheiser.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy attaining the rank of FN while serving aboard the USS Constellation.
Lamar previously worked as a corrections officer at the Carbon County prison and most recently worked at the Mahoning Valley Golf Course as a grounds keeper.
He attended church services at St. John Episcopal Church in Palmerton and held a membership with the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club. He previously assisted as a Lehighton Booster Club wrestling coach.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Richard A. Fronheiser; and a brother, Vincent Fronheiser of Lehighton, a nephew, Darin Fronheiser; and a
step-niece, Abigail Fronheiser.
Service: Graveside military memorial services will be held on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. in Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Please observe COVID-19 guidelines if attending. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.