Lamar R. FronheiserLamar R. Fronheiser, 49, of Lehighton, passed away Sept. 22 in Lehighton.Born in Palmerton, he was a son of Kathleen M. (Smith) and Lamar A. Fronheiser.He served our country with the U.S. Navy attaining the rank of FN while serving aboard the USS Constellation.Lamar previously worked as a corrections officer at the Carbon County prison and most recently worked at the Mahoning Valley Golf Course as a grounds keeper.He attended church services at St. John Episcopal Church in Palmerton and held a membership with the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club. He previously assisted as a Lehighton Booster Club wrestling coach.Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Richard A. Fronheiser; and a brother, Vincent Fronheiser of Lehighton, a nephew, Darin Fronheiser; and astep-niece, Abigail Fronheiser.Service: Graveside military memorial services will be held on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. in Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Please observe COVID-19 guidelines if attending. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at