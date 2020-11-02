1/1
LaMar W. Hedrick
LaMar W. Hedrick
LaMar W. Hedrick, 78, of Ore Street, Bowmanstown, died early Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Darlene J. (Schleicher) Hedrick and the late Ruth D. (Hettler) Hedrick, who passed away in 2014.
He was a forklift operator in the warehouse department of Alpo/Nestle-Purina Corp. for 42 years. In later years, he was a school crossing guard for the Palmerton Area School District.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Earl and Flossie (Weider) Hedrick.
He attended St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton.
LaMar was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to his widow are nine daughters, Terri L., wife of Jonathan Neff, Sharon Beers and Darlene, wife of Rodney Steward, all of Palmerton, Suzanne, wife of Terry Miller of Mahanoy City, Patti, wife of Albert Yesu of Scranton, Joanne, wife of Mike Gazo of Jonas, Ruth Anthony of Bowmanstown, Sarah Salter of Lehighton and Rachel Bauer of Minersville; three sons, David, and his wife, Karen Christman, of Palmerton, Steven Christman of Dalmatia, Northumberland County, and Joseph, and wife, Antoinette Green, of Lehighton; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-greatgranddaughter; a sister, Irene, wife of Arthur Meckes of Beltzville; a brother, Eugene, and his wife, June, of Palmerton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by twin brother, Allen, and a brother, Gerald.
Service: Memorial service will be announced. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
JOANNE LYNN
Friend
November 1, 2020
Teri, So sorry for your loss !
Wanda & Rich
November 1, 2020
Very Kind, Gentle Sole.. will be greatly missed..
Robert & Karen( Schleicher) Albury
Family
November 1, 2020
Thank You for Your service the PA Army National Guard

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
November 1, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
