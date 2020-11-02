LaMar W. Hedrick
LaMar W. Hedrick, 78, of Ore Street, Bowmanstown, died early Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Darlene J. (Schleicher) Hedrick and the late Ruth D. (Hettler) Hedrick, who passed away in 2014.
He was a forklift operator in the warehouse department of Alpo/Nestle-Purina Corp. for 42 years. In later years, he was a school crossing guard for the Palmerton Area School District.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Earl and Flossie (Weider) Hedrick.
He attended St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton.
LaMar was a veteran of the PA Army National Guard, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to his widow are nine daughters, Terri L., wife of Jonathan Neff, Sharon Beers and Darlene, wife of Rodney Steward, all of Palmerton, Suzanne, wife of Terry Miller of Mahanoy City, Patti, wife of Albert Yesu of Scranton, Joanne, wife of Mike Gazo of Jonas, Ruth Anthony of Bowmanstown, Sarah Salter of Lehighton and Rachel Bauer of Minersville; three sons, David, and his wife, Karen Christman, of Palmerton, Steven Christman of Dalmatia, Northumberland County, and Joseph, and wife, Antoinette Green, of Lehighton; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-greatgranddaughter; a sister, Irene, wife of Arthur Meckes of Beltzville; a brother, Eugene, and his wife, June, of Palmerton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by twin brother, Allen, and a brother, Gerald.
Service: Memorial service will be announced. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.