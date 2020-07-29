1/1
Lanna L. Mack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lanna L. Mack
Lanna L. (Peters) Mack, 76, of Kuntz Street, Slatington, formerly of the Clearwater Area, FL, died peacefully on Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Le-
highton.
She was employed in the quality assur-ance department of the Nestle Corp., Fogelsville, before retiring in 2003.
Previously, she worked in retail sales for the Disney Corp., FL.
Born in Laury's Station, North Whitehall Township, she was a daughter of the late Ernest S. and Bessie A. (Zader) Peters.
Over the years, she was an avid hunter and fisherman. Many would spot her on a lake somewhere in Florida fishing for bass.
Surviving are three sons, Edward Jr. of Parryville and Steven and Allen, both of Slatington; seven grandchildren; three
great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her Shih Tzu breed, Britches.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Suellyn Peters-Aston; and a brother, Donald Peters.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved