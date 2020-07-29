Lanna L. Mack
Lanna L. (Peters) Mack, 76, of Kuntz Street, Slatington, formerly of the Clearwater Area, FL, died peacefully on Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Le-
highton.
She was employed in the quality assur-ance department of the Nestle Corp., Fogelsville, before retiring in 2003.
Previously, she worked in retail sales for the Disney Corp., FL.
Born in Laury's Station, North Whitehall Township, she was a daughter of the late Ernest S. and Bessie A. (Zader) Peters.
Over the years, she was an avid hunter and fisherman. Many would spot her on a lake somewhere in Florida fishing for bass.
Surviving are three sons, Edward Jr. of Parryville and Steven and Allen, both of Slatington; seven grandchildren; three
great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her Shih Tzu breed, Britches.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Suellyn Peters-Aston; and a brother, Donald Peters.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
