Laraine P. Walck
1941 - 2020
Laraine P. Walck, born on Oct. 3, 1941, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Health Network - Allentown campus. She passed surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late John and Lola (Fatzinger) Ruzicka.
A graduate of Palmerton High School, she worked for many years as a receptionist for Dr. Robert Weisel of Bowmanstown, before going back to complete her education as an LPN. As an LPN, she worked at the hospital in Palmerton before finishing her career working with Dr. Surendra Shah.
A loving companion to Wayne Miller, she was also a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved watching them grow and was able to see many grandkids reach adulthood. Her dog CC was a great comfort for her and was also very dear to her heart.
Laraine is survived by her brother, Thomas Ruzicka and his wife, Natividad; a son, Mark Walck and his wife, Veronica; daughters, Lynne Kruslicky and her husband, Mike, and Tracey Kressley with her husband, T.J. She is also survived by one niece and a nephew; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by grandsons, John Michael Walck and John Robert Taschler, also a great-grandchild Caplan.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets Lehighton with the Rev. Anthony Pagotto officiating. A committal service to follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine will be held in Easton.
CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing and masks are required in the funeral home. Schaeffer Funeral Home in Lehighton is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to be made in Laraines' name to: A Furry Tail Come True Too in Nazareth. They have been very kind and have graciously been taking care of CC during Laraines' illness.
They can be contacted at www.afurrytail.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home
