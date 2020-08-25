1/
Larry Allen Gombert
1948 - 2020
Larry Allen Gombert, 72, of Parryville, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Linda L. (Bryfogle) Gombert. They were married for 51 years on June 14 of this year.
A self-employed auto mechanic, he was the owner-operator of Gombert's Garage, Parryville.
Born in Parryville on Friday, March 5, 1948, he was a son of the late Harold L. and Alvena K. (Kresge) Gombert.
He attended church services at St. Peter's UCC, Parryville, and was an active firefighter in the Borough of Parryville, where he held a life membership with the Parryville Volunteer Fire Company. He was also a life member of the Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company.
A classic car enthusiast, he enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows in the local area. He spent time camping with his loving family and driving around the countryside looking for wildlife.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Shelly A. and April A. Gombert, both of Parryville; and a half-sister Ann, wife of Richard German of East Penn Township.
He was also predeceased by a half-
brother, Vincent Teichert.
Service: Graveside celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, Parryville Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Please wear face masks. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240, or the Parryville Fire Co., 359 Main St., Parryville, PA 18244. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parryville Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
