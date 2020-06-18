Larry D. BibeeLarry D. Bibee, 74, of Ashfield, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 14, in Ashfield. He was the husband of Dorothea (Eckhart) Bibee. They would have been married 51 years on June 15.He worked mainly as a material handler for the former Keystone Lamp Factory, Slatington, for 20 years. For the last 15 years he worked for Burger King, Lehighton.Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.Born in Peoria, Illinois, he was a son of the late Duane and Katie (Kessler) Bibee.Survivors: Wife; sisters Bridget, Alice and Opal.He was predeceased by his sister Maryanne; brothers George, Robert, Henry and Lyle; foster parents Merle and Beulah Rader.Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas FuneralHome, Palmerton.