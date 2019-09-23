Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Youngkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry D. Youngkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry D. Youngkin Obituary
Larry D. Youngkin
Larry D. Youngkin, 71, of Kresgeville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, in Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg. He was the loving companion of Janet (Golembeski) Moser for seven years.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Samuel and LaRue (Serfass) Youngkin.
Larry began his career as a mechanic at Champion Diesel. He then started truck driving for Cramer's in Kresgeville, and later worked for Car Quest in Brodheadsville. He was also a carpenter by trade.
He loved driving and also enjoyed working on model cars and trucks.
He was an old western show fanatic and enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and listening to Cousin Brucie.
He was a member of the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club in Kresgeville. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by a brother, Doug Youngkin of Kresgeville; an aunt, Doris Haardt of Elizabethtown; and several cousins, Barbara, Carol, Diane, Sharon, Debbie, Michelle and Patricia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, Carl.
Service: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. in the Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville, with the Rev. Brian Holben officiating. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now