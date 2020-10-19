1/
Larry M. Ockenhouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry M. Ockenhouse
Larry M. Ockenhouse, 75, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Weatherwood, Weatherly. He was the husband of Penny A. (Szoke) Ockenhouse. They were married for 37 years on March 19.
Born on Union Hill, Franklin Township, on Friday, Oct. 27, 1944, he was a son of the late Maynard T. and Beatrice L. (Schweibinz).
Larry was a graduate of Bethlehem Business School.
He was formerly employed as a customer service representative for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation and most recently worked as a driver for Dean Anthony's catering business, The Lehigh County "Meals On Wheels" program, and also was a former staff member of the Ovsak Funeral Home.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, Lehighton Lodge No. 621 F&AM, the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and held a life membership with Lehigh Fire Company No. 1.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing and golfing.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a brother, Lamont Ockenhouse, and his wife Dolores, of Lehighton; an aunt, Jean Fisher; an uncle, Richard Ockenhouse; and his beloved dog, Heidi.
Service: Funeral services will private. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at wwww.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved