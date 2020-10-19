Larry M. Ockenhouse
Larry M. Ockenhouse, 75, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Weatherwood, Weatherly. He was the husband of Penny A. (Szoke) Ockenhouse. They were married for 37 years on March 19.
Born on Union Hill, Franklin Township, on Friday, Oct. 27, 1944, he was a son of the late Maynard T. and Beatrice L. (Schweibinz).
Larry was a graduate of Bethlehem Business School.
He was formerly employed as a customer service representative for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation and most recently worked as a driver for Dean Anthony's catering business, The Lehigh County "Meals On Wheels" program, and also was a former staff member of the Ovsak Funeral Home.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, Lehighton Lodge No. 621 F&AM, the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and held a life membership with Lehigh Fire Company No. 1.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing and golfing.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a brother, Lamont Ockenhouse, and his wife Dolores, of Lehighton; an aunt, Jean Fisher; an uncle, Richard Ockenhouse; and his beloved dog, Heidi.
Service: Funeral services will private. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at wwww.ovsakfh.com
