Larry Pol-ansky, 86, of Lake Harmony, formerly of Pine Valley, Philadelphia, died on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Eunice (Neun) Polan-sky.

Born on July 24, 1932, he was an acc-ountant, computer professional and attorney who served as chief deputy administrator Common Pleas Court of Philadelphia, deputy administrator of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and executive officer of the District of Columbia Court System.

He was a Reagan Presidential App-ointment to the State Justice Institute.

Larry was the chairman of the Kidder Township Board of Supervisors and a president/treasurer of the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are two sons, Steven (Kathleen) Polansky and Bruce (Deborah) Polansky; a daughter, Harriet (Lindsay) Strothers; his godson, Michael (Jan) Miller; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Gaynor, Jeffrey (Stefanie) Polansky, Scott (Brittany) Polansky, Kelly Britton (Emilio Alvarado), Jessica (Jeff) Clausen, William Polansky (Carrie Hargrove), Allison Polansky (Brandon Fowlkes), Emerson Miller, and Grady Miller; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley Gaynor, Jacob Gaynor, Brittany Polansky, Brooke Polansky, Charlotte Polansky, Willow Alvarado and Joaquin Alvarado; a future great-grandchild Clausen; four nieces, Jo-Ann Beebee, Helene Neun, Alyce Neun and Beth Webb; and two nephews, Farley Neun and Barry Singer.

Service: Graveside service noon (precise) Thursday, Feb. 21, Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec Q), Trevose, PA. Arrangements by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks, Phila-delphia. Contributions in his name may be made to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, or the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 554, Lake Harmony, PA 18624.