Larry R. Fritz, 73, of Andreas, died Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Mary (Zehner) Fritz. They celebrated 53 years of marriage on Oct. 9, 2018.

Prior to retiring, he was employed as an electronic technician with Akrion Systems, Allentown, previously as a truck driver with GTS Transportation and the former Interstate Dress Carrier and as a mason with the Bricklayers Union, Allentown.

Born on the family farm in Andreas, he was a son of Harold and Esther (Haas) Fritz.

He was a member of Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton.

Larry served with the Army Reserve for six years. He was a life member of the Andreas Sporting Club.

He enjoyed deer hunting, four wheeling, playing cards, biking, camping and going to the beach and clamming with his family. Larry was hard working and took pleasure operating his backhoe, working on his many tractors, cutting and splitting firewood and most of all helping his children with all their work projects.

Larry's small pleasures were eating black licorice, and as the Dutch say, "schmeer case and lockewota."

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Scott, and his wife Shannon, of West Penn Township; a daughter, Christine, wife of Jerry Schilling, of Andreas; two brothers, Arthur, and his wife Dolly, of Lehighton, and Vernon, of Andreas; two sisters, Beatrice Longacre and Florence Rudelitch, of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Chelsey and Taylor Fritz, and Trevor and Cameron Schilling; nieces and nephews.

Services: will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Friends may call Friday from 6 p.m. to time of service. Interment will be private on Saturday in Ben Salem UCC Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his name to Ben Salem UCC, PO Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211; or St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. East, Suite 6, Lehighton, PA 18235.