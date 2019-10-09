Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
LaRue E. Miller

LaRue E. Miller Obituary
LaRue E. Miller
LaRue E. (George) Miller, 95, formerly of Kunkletown, died Friday afternoon, Oct. 4, 2019, at Williams Manor, Wind Gap, Bushkill Township. She was the wife of the late Clair F. Miller, who passed in 2004.
Born in Kunkletown, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Minerva (Christman) George.
LaRue was employed as a sewing machine operator by the former Natalie Fashions, Palmerton. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Survivors: granddaughter, Tammy L. Miller of Glen Allen, VA; daughter-in-law, Linda Miller of Kunkletown; sister, Virginia Hess of Slatington; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by son, Larry C. Miller in 2014; sisters, Marian Bollinger, Arlene Petkus, and Minerva Costenbader; brothers, Sterling, Harlan, LeRoy, Kenneth and Delbert.
Services: Private graveside services. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville, Towamensing Township. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: None.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019
