LaRue M. Kleintop
LaRue M. Kleintop, 90, formerly of Palmerton, died Monday, Sept. 30 in Lehigh Valley Hospice House, East Stroudsburg. She was the wife of the late Wilbur "Wip" Kleintop.
She worked 28 years as a sewing machine operator for the former Scotty's Fashions, and three years for the former Paris Neckwear.
LaRue was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She enjoyed bowling in many local leagues and loved playing Bingo.
Born in Ashfield, LaRue was a daughter of the late Wilson and Mabel Rehrig.
Survivors: Daughters, Lois and husband Guy Smith, Louise and husband Lester Everett, Dolores "Diz" Szucs, Karen and husband Mac McEnheimer, Debra and husband Kelly Green; sons, Rodney and wife Marianne; Frederick and wife Susan; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, one great-greatgrandson.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Haydt and son-in-law Earl "Bud" Heydt Jr.; siblings Pauline Noll, Valeria Beck, Ruth Horn, Lorraine Merkel, Jean Arner, Hazel Rehrig, Allen Rehrig, Clair Rehrig, Lewis Rehrig; granddaughter-in-law, Julie Buck; great-grandchildren, Oliver Buck, Baby Boy Buck, William DeHart III.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 500 Ore St., Bowmanstown. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 2 in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Church memorial fund, PO Box 8, Bowmanstown 18030. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
Published in Times News on Oct. 2, 2019