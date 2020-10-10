1/
Laura J. (Kroboth) Else
Laura J. (Kroboth) Else, 31, of Forest Inn Road in Aquashicola of Lower Towamensing Township, died suddenly and tragically Monday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Anthony F. and Karen L. (Henry) Kroboth of Forest Inn, Towamensing Township.
Laura was a loving daughter, mother and homemaker. A 2007 graduate of the Palmerton High School, she loved art, drawing, reading and caring for her family.
Survivors include her parents; maternal grandmother, Paulette (Bovankovich) Henry of Lehighton; daughters, Evelyn F. Cebrosky, and Connie L. Else; son, Keith R. Else II; sister, Rachel Kroboth of Kresgeville; brothers, Benjamin D. Kroboth of Forest Inn, Nathan A. and wife Kelly Bachman of DE, and Anthony "T.J." J. and wife Eileen Kroboth of Downingtown, Chester County; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Husband.
Services: Private family memorial services. Arrangements are entrusted to Campton Funeral Home in Palmerton.
Online condolences can be made at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions can be sent to Else Children Custody Account/ c/o First Northern Bank, 4th Street and Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071.


Published in Times News on Oct. 10, 2020.
