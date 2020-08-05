1/1
Laurie B. Riggleman
Laurie B. Riggleman
Laurie B. Riggleman, 60, of East Penn Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Luke's - Hamilton Boulevard campus, Allentown.
Born Sunday, May 1, 1960, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Charles Riggleman Sr., and his wife Judith, and Carol L. (Gano) Hoffman, and her husband Paul M.R. Hoffman.
Surviving are a daughter, Melanie A. Riggleman of Lehighton; brothers, Charles Riggleman Jr., Richard L. Riggleman; sisters Mary Susan Piepmeyer and Jennifer L. Mantell of Andreas; stepsiblings, Jeffrey Taylor, Patti Ketchledge. Laurie was a great-aunt who adored her nieces. Kimberly, Amanda, Tina and Cara; nephews, John "Bubba", Richard and Brett. Laurie was Godmother to eight children.
Laurie was a 1978 graduate of Lehighton High School and had worked at Paris Accessory's.
She was a tireless volunteer for Ashfield haunted hay ride, Wheels of Valor Allentown Chapter, and served as vice president of Blue Mountain Animal Rescue Society. She enjoyed collecting Betty Boop and M&M memorabilia.
Service: Private arrangements. A public celebration of Laurie's life will be announced upon COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials in her name to: Blue Mountain Animal Rescue Society, 1185 Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, PA 18071; or Wilkes-Barre Veteran Hospital, 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences or a fond memory may be expressed by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
