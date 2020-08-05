Laurie B. Riggleman
Laurie B. Riggleman, 60, of East Penn Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Luke's - Hamilton Boulevard campus, Allentown.
Born Sunday, May 1, 1960, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Charles Riggleman Sr., and his wife Judith, and Carol L. (Gano) Hoffman, and her husband Paul M.R. Hoffman.
Surviving are a daughter, Melanie A. Riggleman of Lehighton; brothers, Charles Riggleman Jr., Richard L. Riggleman; sisters Mary Susan Piepmeyer and Jennifer L. Mantell of Andreas; stepsiblings, Jeffrey Taylor, Patti Ketchledge. Laurie was a great-aunt who adored her nieces. Kimberly, Amanda, Tina and Cara; nephews, John "Bubba", Richard and Brett. Laurie was Godmother to eight children.
Laurie was a 1978 graduate of Lehighton High School and had worked at Paris Accessory's.
She was a tireless volunteer for Ashfield haunted hay ride, Wheels of Valor Allentown Chapter, and served as vice president of Blue Mountain Animal Rescue Society. She enjoyed collecting Betty Boop and M&M memorabilia.
Service: Private arrangements. A public celebration of Laurie's life will be announced upon COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials in her name to: Blue Mountain Animal Rescue Society, 1185 Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, PA 18071; or Wilkes-Barre Veteran Hospital, 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences or a fond memory may be expressed by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
