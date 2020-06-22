Laverne D. Shafer

Laverne D. (Wehr) Shafer, 77, of Barnesville passed into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, in her home. She was the loving wife of John K. Shafer, her husband of 56 years.

She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Reading to the late Leon and Thelma (Bohn) Wehr.

She was a 1960 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1962 graduate of Empire Beauty School. Laverne worked side by side with her husband operating J&L Shafer Farms before retiring.

A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Barnesville, she was active on the church council and the woman's guild. She was also a member of the local flower club.

Laverne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by family and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, Elton Wehr.

Laverne is survived by her husband John; sons Jack and Michael; three grandchildren; sisters; nieces and nephews.

Service: A private service will be held. No calling hours. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 238 Fairview St, Tamaqua PA 18252.

Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.





