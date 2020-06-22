Laverne D. Shafer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laverne D. Shafer
Laverne D. (Wehr) Shafer, 77, of Barnesville passed into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, in her home. She was the loving wife of John K. Shafer, her husband of 56 years.
She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Reading to the late Leon and Thelma (Bohn) Wehr.
She was a 1960 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1962 graduate of Empire Beauty School. Laverne worked side by side with her husband operating J&L Shafer Farms before retiring.
A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Barnesville, she was active on the church council and the woman's guild. She was also a member of the local flower club.
Laverne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by family and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother, Elton Wehr.
Laverne is survived by her husband John; sons Jack and Michael; three grandchildren; sisters; nieces and nephews.
Service: A private service will be held. No calling hours. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 238 Fairview St, Tamaqua PA 18252.
Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved